Aston Villa submit formal offer for Morgan Sanson

Premier League side Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson in recent weeks.

We covered reports earlier stating that the two clubs are currently locked in talks regarding a January transfer.





RMC Sport (via GFFN) have now issued an update stating that Villa have submitted an offer of around €18 million for the midfielder, but the French club are currently holding out for €25m.

L’OM et Aston Villa proches d’un accord pour le transfert de Morgan #Sanson. Les négociations portent sur un transfert avoisinant 18M€ ! L’entraîneur de Villa a fait de Sanson sa priorité ! #RMCsport — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) January 19, 2021

Villa manager Dean Smith has made it his priority to sign the midfielder and it remains to be seen if the two clubs can come to an agreement in the coming days.

SL View: Future replacement for Jack Grealish?

Sanson is a technically gifted attacking midfielder who will add more creativity and goals to the side.

The 26-year-old has two goals and three assists to his name in nine Ligue 1 starts this season. Apart from his creativity, Sanson is a hard-working midfielder who will help out defensively as well.

The Frenchman is at the peak of his powers right now and he has the potential to justify the reported €25m price tag should he manage to adapt to English football.

Grealish has been linked with a move away from Villa Park and Sanson could be his readymade replacement in future.

Marseille will be lucky to get their asking price because of the current economic situation due to the pandemic.

The French club have been going through a financial crisis over the past year and Sanson’s sale might be able to help them fund some incomings.