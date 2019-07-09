Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa submit bid for Tom Heaton

9 July, 2019

Aston Villa are interested in signing Tom Heaton from Burnley this summer.

According to The Sun, the highly experienced shot-stopper is up for grabs and Villa have sent out an offer for him.

Apparently, the bid is in the region of £7m.

It will be interesting to see if Burnley accept the offer for the 33-year-old. Joe Hart and Nick Pope are ahead of him in the pecking order and the Clarets should look to cash in on him now.

Heaton will be a free agent next summer and Dyche will not want to lose him on a free transfer.

Aston Villa could do with an experienced shot-stopper and Heaton would be perfect. He could be the ideal mentor for young Jed Steer as well.

Heaton has a lot of experience in the Premier League and he will be a solid addition to Dean Smith’s side for a reasonable price.

Aston Villa have been linked with the likes of Neil Etheridge and Jack Butland this summer but they are far too costly.

The newly-promoted side need to invest in other areas of their squad as well and Heaton would make sense financially.

