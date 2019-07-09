Aston Villa submit bid for Tom Heaton

Aston Villa are interested in signing Tom Heaton from Burnley this summer.
According to The Sun, the highly experienced shot-stopper is up for grabs and Villa have sent out an offer for him.
Apparently, the bid is in the region of £7m.
It will be interesting to see if Burnley accept the offer for the 33-year-old. Joe Hart and Nick Pope are ahead of him in the pecking order and the Clarets should look to cash in on him now.
Heaton will be a free agent next summer and Dyche will not want to lose him on a free transfer.
Aston Villa could do with an experienced shot-stopper and Heaton would be perfect. He could be the ideal mentor for young Jed Steer as well.
Heaton has a lot of experience in the Premier League and he will be a solid addition to Dean Smith’s side for a reasonable price.
Aston Villa have been linked with the likes of Neil Etheridge and Jack Butland this summer but they are far too costly.
The newly-promoted side need to invest in other areas of their squad as well and Heaton would make sense financially.
Yes. Ideal option.
— Matt Lynch (@mattlyynch) July 8, 2019
Some don’t peak til 35. Heaton himself has only become recognized as a properly good keeper in the last 4 years.
5m is a drop in the ocean.
— Scott (@CaptainScott87) July 8, 2019
Rather him than Butland
— Rusty (@Rusty42478963) July 8, 2019
decent goalie would like him at villa, please don’t overpay though guys 😩
— Kingflipper (@KingFlipper_) July 8, 2019
Think hed be another friedel be a great signing
— kris fellows (@krisfellows) July 8, 2019