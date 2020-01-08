Aston Villa submit bid for AC Milan’s Piatek

Aston Villa are looking to sign a striker this month and they have identified Krzysztof Piatek as a target.
According to the reliable Gianluca Di Marzio, the Premier League club have already submitted an offer for the player. The bid is thought to be around €30m.
Apparently, the two clubs have already had a meeting and the Aston Villa director met with the Rossoneri directly.
It will be interesting to see how Milan react to the bid now. Piatek is unlikely to be a starter at the club following the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and it would make sense for him to move on.
Aston Villa are in desperate need of a striker and Piatek should prove to be a quality addition.
The Polish striker is highly rated around Europe and he would be the ideal replacement for Wesley. The Brazilian has been ruled out for the season with an injury.
The 24-year-old will add goals and presence to Aston Villa’s attack. Piatek has scored 51 goals in his last three seasons and he has four goals to his name so far this season.
Aston Villa need a goalscorer like him if they want to finish in the top half of the table. The likes of Grealish need some help in attack and Piatek could form a great partnership with him.