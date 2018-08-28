Aston Villa still keen on Southampton left-back Matt Targett

Aston Villa are still interested in signing Southampton left-back Matt Targett before the end of this month. However, the Saints are reluctant to send him on loan.
The Mirror claimed on their live transfer blog (28th August, 03:29 pm) that Steve Bruce is desperate to sign a left-back and that he retains a strong interest in the Southampton defender.
Targett was the subject of a £15 million bid from Fulham earlier in the summer which was rebuffed. The 22-year-old joined the Cottagers on loan in January and helped them to promotion with 23 appearances.
He is yet to make an appearance for Southampton this season. Villa can tempt him with the offer of regular football, something he badly craves at the moment.
However, there’s a catch, with the Mirror claiming Villa could “face a huge battle to get him out of Southampton”.
Would be a terrific signing for Aston Villa
Bruce won’t get a better option at left-back than Targett at the moment. He was terrific on loan at Craven Cottage for the second half of last season and would add significant depth and quality to the current Villa side.
Alan Hutton has been playing out of position in the left-back slot this season. And although he is doing well, Villa need a naturally left-footed player in that position.