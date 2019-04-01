Aston Villa star John McGinn comments on his form

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has revealed that he is enjoying the best form of his career after producing another fine performance for the club on Saturday.
The Scotland international, who joined Villa last summer from Hibernian for a fee in the region of £2.75m, has been one of the most consistent players for Villa this season.
The 24-year-old helped to create both goals as Dean Smith’s men won 2-1 to win their fifth Championship game in a row.
In fact, as a result of that win, they have now jumped into fifth in the Championship.
McGinn has admitted that he is enjoying his football at Villa Park, and that he is playing the best football of his career.
He also added that there is still a lot of improvement left in him. Villa fans love him, and even chanted his name during the last game.
“I’m really enjoying my football and playing with a smile on my face,” said McGinn to the Express and Star.
“You are probably right. I am playing the best football of my career and hopefully I can keep on improving.
“I’m playing in a different advanced role this season. I’ve never played as high up the pitch as this before. I’m enjoying it. There is still a lot of improvement left in me.”
The Villa fans will be happy with the comments from McGinn, knowing that he is still trying to make himself better.