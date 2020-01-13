Report: Aston Villa still have chance to sign Islam Slimani

According to reports from The Athletic, Aston Villa could still have a chance to sign Islam Slimani from Leicester City before the transfer deadline this month.
Villa are desperate to sign a striker this month following the injury to Wesley who will be out of action till the end of the season.
Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi have been targeted by Villa this month but neither of the two strikers are expected to arrive from Chelsea. The report claims that Villa could still sign Leicester City striker Slimani, currently on loan at Monaco, before the deadline.
According to reports from L’Equipe (h/t Get French Football) Slimani is questioning his future at the club after losing his place in the starting line-up.
Slimani’s agent, Federico Pastorello could become busy again this month as the 68-times capped Algerian international forward does not feel valued at Monaco.
Aston Villa have made an approach already, and there is a chance they can snap him up before the end of the window.
Slimani has scored 13 times for Leicester in all competitions. This season he has managed seven goals for Monaco. Given his prior Premier League experience, he would be a decent signing for Dean Smith’s side.