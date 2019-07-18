Aston Villa should move quickly to sign Trezeguet

Aston Villa have splashed £100 million on new players since they secured their return to the Premier League.
The Villans have lost a host of players and a major shakeup was necessary. The likes of Mile Jedinak, Alan Hutton, Tommy Elphick, Albert Adomah, Glenn Whelan, Ritchie De Laet, Mark Bunn and Micah Richards were released by the club.
Also, both Axel Tuanzebe and Tammy Abraham returned to Manchester United and Chelsea respectively after their loan spells.
Villa spent big on new players – Björn Engels, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Wesley Moraes, Matt Targett, Kortney Hause, Anwar El Ghazi and Jota – but Dean Smith has said that he needs more players ahead of the new campaign.
“We’ve done business so far, eight signings and we’ve done it all even before pre-season has started and they’re all with us now,” said Smith, as quoted by The Mirror.
“It’s a great start to know what we’re about and what we want from them moving forward. There will be some more additions because we need to make sure the strength of that squad is good.”
It’s time Villa must start bringing in players on the cheap, and that is why the newly-promoted Premier League side must do everything to sign Trezeguet this summer.
According to reports from TMW, Seria A outfit Sampdoria have joined the bidding war to sign the 24-year-old Kasimpasa winger.
Villa had a £9.9million bid accepted for Trezeguet this summer already, but it seems Sampdoria are willing to match that amount and hijack the deal.
He impressed at the World Cup in Russia with Egypt and enjoyed a fantastic 2018-19 campaign, where he was involved in 19 goals for his club.
Villa must not miss out on this opportunity to sign him, and if needed must pay £2-3 million extra to secure his signature at the earliest.