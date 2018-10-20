Aston Villa should look to sign Scott McTominay on loan

Aston Villa should look to sign the Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay in January.
The Red Devils are unlikely to sell him and therefore a loan move would be ideal.
The Championship giants could use a calming presence at the heart of their midfield and McTominay would be a superb addition.
The youngster has impressed during his cameos with Manchester United and he is ready to shine in the Championship.
Earlier in the week, Birmingham Mail linked McTominay with a move to the Championship.
The report claimed that Mourinho wants the midfielder to play regularly and is therefore willing to loan him out.
Aston Villa must do everything in their power to sign him. Dean Smith needs to improve his midfield in January and McTominay should be a no-brainer option for them.
The Manchester United midfielder could have a big impact on the Villa side during the second half of the season and he could help them challenge for promotion.
Alongside the likes of McGinn, he could form a very good midfield partnership. The loan move could prove to be a masterstroke come the end of the season.