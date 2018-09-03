Aston Villa should look to sign Robert Huth on a free transfer this season.
The German defender is a free agent right now and he is eligible to join a club although the transfer deadline has passed.
Regardless of his age, the former Leicester City defender can be a solid option for Steve Bruce.
The Championship side have been very poor at the back so far and they are in desperate need of a leader at the back.
Huth has plenty of experience at the top level and he would certainly improve Villa’s defense in the short term. His signing could have a similar impact to that of John Terry’s.
The experienced centre-back is still good enough to do the job for a Championship side and signing him for free would be a no-brainer.
Aston Villa have improved their attack with the additions of Bolasie, Abraham and El Ghazi. If they can fix their faltering backline, they would have a good chance of securing promotion this season.
If Bruce can convince the 34-year-old defender to join the Villans on a short-term deal, it could prove to be an absolute masterstroke.