Aston Villa fancied to follow up against Sheffield Wednesday

Aston Villa go head-to-head with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday hoping to stay in touch with the leading teams in the Championship.
Villa are 7th in the table after a 2-0 victory over Rotherham United on Tuesday, while Wednesday are 13th following their 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton believes Villa will take confidence from their midweek performance and has tipped them to secure a 2-1 victory on Saturday (15/2 with Sky Bet).
“Villa got a much-needed win against Rotherham to end their run of five games without one in the Championship,” he said.
“Steve Bruce would have been delighted to have seen new boys Tammy Abraham and Yannick Bolasie on the scoresheet.
“Wednesday’s good run of form came to a halt at Forest and they face another tricky game here.”
Villa lost 2-1 in the corresponding fixture last season, but bounced back with a 4-2 victory at Hillsborough later in the season.
The home side are priced at 4/7 to win the game, with Wednesday on offer at 19/4 and the draw available at 3/1.