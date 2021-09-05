Aston Villa set to try their luck for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones in January

Aston Villa are set to try their luck to sign Curtis Jones from Liverpool in the January transfer window, according to reports from The Sun.

Towards the end of the summer transfer window, Villa considered making an attempt to sign Jones.

We covered a report that claimed Villa were prepared to make a bid for the highly-rated midfielder.

Dean Smith was looking to add depth to his midfield ranks and had earmarked the 20-year-old midfielder as a potential option. In the end, they decided against making a move for him.

The report now claims that Villa are set to try their luck with an enquiry again in a few months’ time.

Villa would be willing to pay around £15m and would give the Reds a decision to make.

SportsLens View

The midfielder is under contract until 2025 at Anfield, and there is no way Liverpool would part ways with Jones.

The youngster has seven goals in 47 first-team appearances for his boyhood club, and he is seen as a bright young prospect at the club.

He is already an important senior player in Jurgen Klopp’s plans, and he is expected to play a more prominent role this season, especially after the departure of Gini Wijnaldum.

Jones has sparkled in various midfield roles when given a chance, and he will be heavily required this season as the Reds look to compete in four competitions.

He has the potential to be a top-class midfielder in the future, and selling him to a Premier League rival, especially at that price, doesn’t make any sense.

Villa tried to sign James Ward-Prowse and Emile Smith-Rowe in the summer but failed in their attempt to land them. Bolstering the midfield is a priority for Dean Smith, and they could make an attempt to sign Weston McKennie.

