Aston Villa set to submit bid for Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa are expected to submit an offer for the Brentford striker Ollie Watkins.

According to Daily Mail, the player would be keen on a reunion with Dean Smith this summer. The Aston Villa manager has worked with Watkins at Brentford before and he wants to bring the player to Villa Park.





Watkins had a fantastic season in the Championship last year and he could prove to be a superb addition to Aston Villa’s attack.

Villa struggled to score goals last season and they need a proven goal scorer leading the line next season. It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Brentford for the 24-year-old striker.

Watkins scored 26 goals last year and he would be an improvement on the likes of Davis and Samatta.

As per the reports, Aston Villa are set to offer around £18m for the striker, but Brentford value him at £25m pounds.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can reach an agreement in the coming weeks.

The report also adds that Aston Villa owners are prepared to back Dean Smith in the market once again after spending £140m last summer.

It seems that the Aston Villa fans are in for another exciting transfer window.