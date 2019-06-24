Aston Villa set to step up Tyrone Mings chase

Aston Villa are keen on signing Tyrone Mings this summer and they are set to step up their efforts to land him now as per the Birmingham Mail.
The player was on holiday and he is back now. It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Bournemouth for the powerful centre back.
Mings was on loan at Aston Villa during the second half of last season and he was a key player for them. The Cherries defender helped Dean Smith’s side put together an impressive winning run and make it to the Premier League through the playoffs.
Aston Villa need to bring in new players to do well in the Premier League next season and keeping the players who helped them get here is just as important.
It will be interesting to see if they can persuade Bournemouth to lower their valuation of the 26-year-old.
Mings is hardly a starter for Eddie Howe’s side and a reasonable asking price would allow him to join a club that wants him. It could be best for all parties.
Some of the Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report.
