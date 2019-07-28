Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa set to sign Nakamba within two days

Aston Villa set to sign Nakamba within two days

28 July, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of Marvelous Nakamba soon.

According to the Sun, Villa could thrash out a deal for the midfielder within a day or two.

Nakamba is very keen on the move and he has been on strike in order to force Club Brugge into selling him.

The 25-year-old midfielder is valued at £12million and it will be interesting to see how much Aston Villa pay for him in the end.

Dean Smith has been very active in the market this summer and he has strengthened his defence and attack considerably.

Nakamba coming in will add more depth and quality to his central midfield as well.

Aston Villa will need a deeper squad to do well in the Premier League and they have done really well to plug the gaps in their side so far.

It will be interesting to see how these players settle in at their new club next season.

Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Nakamba update and here are the reactions.

Report: Middlesbrough join the race to sign Leeds target Ben Gibson
Report: Wolves top target Ruben Dias interested in a move to Molineux

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com