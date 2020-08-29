Aston Villa set to sign Matty Cash next week

Aston Villa are all set to sign Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest next week.

As per Football Insider, the two clubs are in advanced talks regarding a move and Villa are now in pole position to complete the signing for a fee of around £12million.





The likes of West Ham, Fulham and Sheffield United have been linked with the player as well but it seems that Dean Smith’s side are set to fend off the competition in the end.

Cash was one of the best full-backs in the Championship this past season and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Guilbert and Elmohamady next year.

Aston Villa needed to add more quality and depth to the position and the 23-year-old should fit in perfectly.

Dean Smith’s side barely survived relegation this past season and they will be aiming for a respectable finish next year. They need to improve their defence in order for that to happen and signings like Cash will improve them massively.

It will be interesting to see how the 23-year-old performs in the Premier League next season. It would be a step up for him but he has the talent to cope with the challenge.