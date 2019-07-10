Aston Villa set to sign Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa are looking to sign the Brentford defender Ezri Konsa this summer.
According to The Telegraph, the highly-rated youngster is currently closing in on a move to the Premier League side and Villa will pay around £12m for his services.
The newly-promoted side have been very active in the transfer market so far and they have signed the likes of Wesley, El Ghazi, Jota, Hause and Mings already.
It seems that Dean Smith is looking to improve is back four significantly.
Konsa is very highly rated in England and he should prove to be a quality addition to the Villa side. The 21-year-old is already a good defender and he is far from his peak.
The Brentford ace has massive potential and this should prove to be a solid long term investment for Villa.
It will be interesting to see if they announce the move in the coming days.
Aston Villa could finalise the transfer in the next 24 hours according to the Telegraph.
They have been linked with the likes of Tuanzebe and Cahill as well but those deals haven’t materialised yet.
Some of the Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Konsa deal
