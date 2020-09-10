Aston Villa set to sign Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa are looking to complete the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the coming days.

According to the Telegraph, the player will join Aston Villa in a package worth around £20 million.





The Argentine keeper has done well at Arsenal and he should prove to be a quality alternative to Tom Heaton. Heaton will be out with a knee injury until October an Aston Villa needed to sign a quality alternative this summer.

The report adds that the 28-year-old goalkeeper will complete his Aston Villa move within ‘the next few days’.

The report further claims that Aston Villa’s second offer of £15 million-plus add ons has been accepted in principle by Arsenal.

Apparently the 28-year-old keeper is desperate to play regular first-team football and it will be interesting to see if he can hold down the starting berth at Aston Villa next season.

Heaton will return in October and he will need some time to regain his match fitness after that. So, Martinez will have plenty of time to prove his worth at Villa and prove to Dean Smith that he deserves to be the undisputed starter at the club.