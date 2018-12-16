Aston Villa set to rekindle interest in Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 10:43 am), Aston Villa are set to rekindle interest in Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu in the January transfer window.
The 18-year-old was approached by Aston Villa during the summer transfer window, but their move was rejected. The player wanted to stay at Stamford Bridge and prove a point to his manager Maurizio Sarri.
However, the Welsh defender has struggled for regular games at the Bridge, and has just managed two appearances in the Europa League.
Villa have already secured a loan move for Tammy Abraham in the summer, and they are looking to take advantage of their good relationship by signing Ampadu on loan again in January.
Chelsea legend John Terry, who is now the first team coach at Villa, could play a key part in getting the deal done.
Villa could face strong competition from Derby County. Frank Lampard, the Chelsea legend, could also return to his former club to sign the exciting youngster.
Ampadu has a highly rated young talent and could really flourish under the watchful eye of Terry and Dean Smith at Villa. He would add an injection of quality into the Villa side, and would provide a much needed depth in their defence as Villa aim to mount a promotion challenge.