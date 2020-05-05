Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa set to receive major boost in their quest for Premier League safety

5 May, 2020 Aston Villa, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa are set to receive a major boost in their quest for Premier League safety.

Dean Smith will be allowed to register his key players Tom Heaton and Wesley once the duo return from their respective injuries.

Both players were omitted from Villa’s 25-man squad since they were ruled out for the season. However, the season has now been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the two players can now recover in time for the remaining games.

As per Sun, Premier League are set to agree on new rules regarding de-registering players.

Both Heaton and Wesley could make a big difference to Dean Smith’s side. Heaton is a quality goalkeeper and Wesley will give Aston Villa a much needed presence upfront.

Aston Villa will have to win most of their remaining games in order to stay up this season and they could use all the help they can get.

Both Heaton and Wesley have begun running without their crutches and they are expected to be fit for action in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see when the Premier League resumes.

Here is how the Aston Villa fans have reacted to the news so far.

