Aston Villa set to receive major boost in their quest for Premier League safety

Aston Villa are set to receive a major boost in their quest for Premier League safety.
Dean Smith will be allowed to register his key players Tom Heaton and Wesley once the duo return from their respective injuries.
Both players were omitted from Villa’s 25-man squad since they were ruled out for the season. However, the season has now been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the two players can now recover in time for the remaining games.
As per Sun, Premier League are set to agree on new rules regarding de-registering players.
Both Heaton and Wesley could make a big difference to Dean Smith’s side. Heaton is a quality goalkeeper and Wesley will give Aston Villa a much needed presence upfront.
Aston Villa will have to win most of their remaining games in order to stay up this season and they could use all the help they can get.
Both Heaton and Wesley have begun running without their crutches and they are expected to be fit for action in the coming weeks.
It will be interesting to see when the Premier League resumes.
Here is how the Aston Villa fans have reacted to the news so far.
We’re staying up if those two come back. Would love to see both Samatta and Wes upfront, they would compliment each other.
Heaton back in goal shouldn’t be underestimated.
But with no footie likely does it matter 🤷🏽♂️
— Gav1827 (@GV18271) May 5, 2020
We will win the league 😜!!
— Ahmad Hafiz (@hafizstar) May 5, 2020
All we need now is the season to start again, if it does.
— Simon Stewart (@Simonstewart75) May 5, 2020
Heaton massive boost! If wes is back villa obviously need to win games got to go 352 with samatta & Davis with wes coming off the bench build is Fitness up midfield 3 of grealish mcginn Nakamba.
— Ant (@Antwilkes1) May 5, 2020
And a fit again John McGinn! Very positive news!
— Robert Giles (@RGiles89) May 5, 2020