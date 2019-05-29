Aston Villa set to open talks for Tyrone Mings

Aston Villa will look to sign Tyrone Mings on a permanent deal this summer.
According to The Telegraph, the newly promoted side are set to open talks with Bournemouth regarding the centre back.
Mings could cost around £15m if reports are to be believed.
The 26-year-old joined Aston Villa on loan this past season and he established himself as a key player for Dean Smith’s side.
Mings was imperious at the back for Aston Villa and they wouldn’t have secured promotion without his outstanding performances.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee for the player now.
£15m might be a bit expensive for them and Bournemouth might have to lower their asking price. However, there is no doubt that the centre back could justify that kind of an outlay.
Bournemouth are unlikely to give him first-team opportunities next season and therefore a permanent exit would be ideal for Mings.
He is well settled at Villa and the fans adore him. A return to Villa Park should be tempting for him.
It will be interesting to see where the defender ends up this summer.