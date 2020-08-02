Aston Villa set to hand Dean Smith a £100m transfer kitty

Aston Villa are set for another massive spending spree this summer.

They spent around £130 million last summer after their promotion and reports claim that they will get to spend around £100 million this year.





Dean Smith is looking to add Premier League proven players to his side and he will look to sign four players with the money he will be given. The budget could increase depending on whether Jack Grealish is sold.

The Aston Villa midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club for a while now.

Reports (via Birmingham Mail) claim that one of the four players Smith is looking at is the Brentford attacking midfielder Said Benrahma. The Algerian has been one of the best players in the Championship this season and he would be a superb addition to Villa’s squad.

Benrahma is a target for West Ham United as well. He has 17 goals and 9 assists to his name so far this season.

It will be interesting to see if Villa can land their preferred targets in the coming months. They want to bring in a winger, a striker and centre back as well.

Smith will have to ensure that Villa spend wisely this summer. Last year, they wasted a lot of money on mediocre players and they must focus on quality and not quantity this time.