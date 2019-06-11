Aston Villa set to bid for Jack Butland

Aston Villa are apparently keen on signing Jack Butland this summer.
As per the Sun, the newly promoted side are set to launch a £20m bid for the Stoke City star.
Dean Smith wants to sign a top-class keeper and Butland has a lot of experience at the Premier League level.
At one point, he was tipped to become the number one keeper for England.
If he manages to regain his form with Villa, it could prove to be a bargain in the long run.
A player of Butland’s calibre needs to play in the Premier League and a move to Aston Villa would be ideal for him.
It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee now.
Butland might not need convincing to join a Premier League club. However, Stoke City will not want to let go with ease.
As per the report from Sun, the Potters value the 26-year-old England keeper at £23million.
It will be interesting to see where Butland ends up this summer.
Some of the Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Feel sorry for Steer but gotta be ruthless in this league..
— Mike Connolly (@mike32pepper) June 10, 2019
Would be a great move for both parties
— Liam Thursfield (@7541liam) June 10, 2019
We can’t be sentimental about this. Whilst I agree with you about Steer playing a major part, we can’t afford in the PL, to wait for him to make a mistake. We need a top class goalkeeper for our aims. Butland fits that & could be our goalie for the next 10 years. Hope we get him.
— Jb08 (@jsb_av1) June 11, 2019
Grt stuff how about Ming’s he’s a must for me. #utv
— BobV3 (@BobVee3) June 11, 2019
Jack Butland is a proven premiership keeper
— Bora Horza Gobuchul (@therealjonshaw) June 11, 2019
Would be a great signing
— JAY (@jayhud82) June 11, 2019