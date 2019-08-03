Aston Villa set to bid for Christian Luyindama

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama this summer.
The player recently joined the Turkish side on a permanent transfer but he could leave them before the window closes.
According to a report from Turkish newspaper Star (translated by Sportwitness), Aston Villa are set to submit a bid for the 25-year-old player.
The Turkish outfit paid a fee of around €5m for the centre back and Villa are willing to offer them €12m to sell the player.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Dean Smith has been very active in the market all summer and he has improved his side in every department.
Luyindama would certainly improve Aston Villa’s defence further and it will be interesting to see if Villa can get the deal over the line.
If they are really offering more than double of what Galatasaray have paid for the player, the Turkish side might just be tempted to cash in.
Luyindama might relish the chance to play in the Premier League as well. Convincing him to join shouldn’t be too hard for Aston Villa.