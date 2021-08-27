Aston Villa prepared to pay £25m for Juventus ace Weston McKennie

Aston Villa are prepared to pay €30 million (£25 million) to sign Juventus star Weston McKennie, according to Corriere dello Sport (print edition, August 26, page 6).

However, there is a problem for the Villans.

The 22-year-old midfielder isn’t keen on a move to Villa Park.

Dean Smith has been a very busy man in the transfer market already this summer.

Villa have signed the likes of Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey. However, it seems as though Smith is far from finished with his business.

McKennie being chased by Aston Villa

The Midlands outfit are prepared to meet Juventus’s £25m asking price for the United States international.

As things stand, the Juve man doesn’t want to join Villa.

Who knows, the lure of Premier League football may prove to be too hard to turn down for the American in the end.

If there is one position where Dean Smith could really do with strengthening, it’s his central midfield department.

And what a signing McKennie would be for the Villans. He was described as an outstanding talent by the official Bundesliga website during his time with Schalke.

The former Schalke man enjoyed a fine campaign with Juve last term, bagging five goals and two assists in 34 Serie A matches.

During those outings, the United States international averaged one tackle and 0.8 interceptions per game.

The American made 22.2 passes on average and recorded a completion rate of 85.4%.

McKennie is a star in the making, that’s for sure. However, whether Villa manage to sign him remains to be seen.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt and WhoScored.

