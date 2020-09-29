Aston Villa reportedly facing Celtic competition for Niclas Eliasson

Premier League club Aston Villa are reportedly facing competition from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic for Niclas Eliasson.

French publication L’Equipe reported last week that Villa are interested in signing Eliasson from Bristol City in the summer transfer window.





The report also credited French club Nimes with interest in the Swedish winger, who was described as a player who “can be very special in the Championship” by then City head coach Lee Johnson on the English club’s official website in August 2017.

However, it seems that Villa will face competition from Celtic if they are to sign the 24-year-old, who is actually a very versatile attacking player and can play as an attacking midfielder, winger or left wing-back.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are planning to make a move for Eliasson if they fail in their bid to sign Alfie Doughty.

Manager Neil Lennon is looking for a left-back, and Eliasson can operate as a left wing-back, according to the report.

Aston Villa or Celtic?

If both Villa and Celtic make an offer for Eliasson, then it is going to be a tough choice for the 24-year-old Swede, who scored three goals and provided 12 assists in the Championship last season, and two goals and provided six assists in the Championship in 2018-19, according to WhoScored.