Aston Villa reportedly could sell Bertrand Traoré, Atalanta and Roma keen

Aston Villa could sell Bertrand Traoré this summer according to an exclusive report from Foot Mercato.

Serie A sides Atalanta and Roma are said to be keen on signing the 25-year-old Villa ace.

The 59-capped Burkina Faso international joined the Villans from Lyon for around £17 million in September last year (BBC).

Aston Villa have already sold Jack Grealish but Dean Smith has brought Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings to Villa Park. So Traoré could find his game-time limited this season.

Traoré could be sold

Foot Mercato suggest that Atalanta and Roma are chasing the powerful attacker.

The former Lyon man has racked up eight goals and seven assists in 39 games for Villa. Those are hardly prolific numbers.

So if the price is right, the West Midlands outfit will probably be right to move him on.

Then again, if Smith does decide to sell Traoré, he may well want to get another body in before the transfer window closes.

Aston Villa should be pushing for the top eight this season. If the Villans sell Traoré, however, and lose one of their other attackers to a serious injury, they may well be left short.

As mentioned earlier though, much will depend on how much the two Italian sides are actually prepared to offer for the Burkinabé ace.

