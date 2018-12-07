Aston Villa receive transfer boost in Gary Cahill chase

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has been linked with a return to Villa Park, and that possibility cannot be completely ruled out as yet.
According to Corriere Dello Sport, Serie A giants AC Milan expressed their interest in signing the 32-year-old Chelsea defender in January. The Chelsea skipper has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and has managed only 21 minutes of Premier League action all season.
However, Calciomercato reports that Cahill is unsure over a move abroad which is surely a major transfer boost for Villa ahead of the January transfer window.
The 61-cap England international is a vastly experienced defender, and he would be a superb addition for Dean Smith’s side.
Villa are reportedly keen to sign Cahill who left the boyhood club to join Bolton Wanderers in January 2008. With Cahill not sure over a potential move abroad, Villa now have the upper hand in the race.
It remains to be seen where Cahill ends up, but surely he needs to move on to get regular games under his belt.