Aston Villa ready to submit offer for Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa are looking to submit an opening offer for the Brentford striker Ollie Watkins.

As per Sky Sports, the highly talented striker wants to work with Dean Smith and his club are holding out for a fee of around £25m.





The 24-year-old has been in red hot form this past season and he would be a superb addition to Aston Villa’s attack. Watkins managed to score 26 goals in all competitions last season and he will be disappointed to have failed to guide his side to the Premier League.

Brentford came agonisingly close to promotion in the end.

Aston Villa struggled to score goals in the Premier League last season and they could use someone like Watkins leading the line. The likes of Wesley and Samatta would be good options as backup.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side are willing to pay the asking price for the 24-year-old. Smith has worked with the player before and he will know all about Watkins’ potential and ability.

With other clubs like Sheffield United and Crystal Palace keen on the player as well, Villa will have to make a decision quickly.