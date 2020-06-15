Aston Villa ready to submit bid for Christian Luyindama

Aston Villa are looking to sign the Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama this summer.

As per Turkish newspaper Sozcu (via Sportwitness), the Premier League are now prepared to submit a bid for the player.





Villa are looking to offer around €15m to sign the 26-year-old and Galatasaray are reportedly happy to accept it.

However, Aston Villa will only make the offer if they manage to beat the drop this season.

Dean Smith’s side are in the relegation battle right now and they will be desperate to preserve their Premier League status.

They will struggle to attract the top players if they are demoted to the Championship and therefore, they must look to win their remaining games.

It will be interesting to see how Villa perform when the Premier League resumes later this month.

They will have some of their key players like John McGinn back from injury. The midfielder would have missed their remaining games if not for the Coronavirus delay.

The lockdown has allowed Villa’s injured stars to recover.

Luyindama has done well in the Champions League and in Turkish football. He has the ability to make a difference in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if Villa can sign him.

The player has been linked with a move to Everton as well.