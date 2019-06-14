Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa ready to move for Kalvin Phillips

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

According to Guardian, the newly promoted Premier League side are looking to launch a £14 million bid for the player.

However, Leeds are likely to demand around £20 million for the young midfielder.

It will be interesting to see whether the two clubs manage to agree on a deal now. Phillips had a good season with Leeds last year and he would be an impressive addition to Dean Smith’s side.

Aston Villa need more depth and quality to survive in the Premier League and Phillips would certainly improve them.

The 23-year-old is a defensive midfielder who can also slot in as a centre back. He will provide additional cover for the Villa defenders from midfield and shield them against counter attacks.

Also, his arrival will allow the attacking players to play with more freedom. The likes of Grealish and McGinn will have the license to venture forward more often.

Phillips is highly rated in the Championship and he is a player with tremendous potential. Regular Premier League football next season could be great for his development.

