Aston Villa ready to hold on to their key players, claims Purslow

Aston Villa chief Christian Purslow has revealed that the club are no longer under pressure to sell their key players.
The newly-promoted side have improved financially and they can hold on to the likes of Jack Grealish now.
He said to Daily Mail: “We can say no. We do have a number of wonderful players. It’s a big compliment that we have brilliant players that attract the attention of lots of clubs around Europe. I’m absolutely proud to say these boys love playing for Aston Villa and we are a club these days who don’t have to worry about selling our assets to survive. We are in a different situation now.”
The fans will be delighted to hear these claims from Purslow and it will be interesting to see if Villa can hold on to the playmaker beyond this season.
Grealish was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham not so long ago and if he continues to impress in the Premier League, other teams will come in for him sooner rather than later.
The 24-year-old midfielder has impressed in the Premier League so far and it will be interesting to see if he can guide Villa to a respectable Premier League finish this season.
Grealish is Aston Villa’s best player and holding on to him will be crucial to the team’s progress and development. If the Villans can hold on to him during his peak years, it would be a superb achievement for them.