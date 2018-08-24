Blog Competitions English Championship Pundit backs Aston Villa to deliver 6/1 cracker against Reading

Pundit backs Aston Villa to deliver 6/1 cracker against Reading

24 August, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Reading


Aston Villa host Reading on Saturday aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the Championship season.

Jonathan Kodjia’s 95th-minute header saved a point for Villa as they drew 2-2 with Brentford at Villa Park on Wednesday.

Reading picked up their first point of the season with a 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers during the week, although Paul Clement’s side will be disappointed to have blown a two-goal lead.

Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton thinks Reading will struggle this weekend and has tipped Villa to record a 2-0 victory (6/1 with Sky Bet).

“Aston Villa may not have beaten Brentford on Wednesday night, but the way they nicked a point with the last kick of the game will feel almost as good to Steve Bruce’s side,” he said.

“Reading, meanwhile, had the game in their hands at Blackburn but some poor defending to concede two penalties in the second half cost them a first win of the season. That would have been a blow to them, especially since I cannot see them getting anything from Villa Park.”

Villa ran out 3-0 winners when the two sides met back in April and they are strongly fancied by the bookmakers to emerge victorious on Saturday.

The home side are priced at 8/13 to win the game, with Reading available at 19/4 and the draw on offer at 14/5.

Manchester United to bounce back, Chelsea can make it three-in-a-row
Young Liverpool left-back Arroyo leaves club on loan

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).