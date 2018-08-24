Pundit backs Aston Villa to deliver 6/1 cracker against Reading

Aston Villa host Reading on Saturday aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the Championship season.
Jonathan Kodjia’s 95th-minute header saved a point for Villa as they drew 2-2 with Brentford at Villa Park on Wednesday.
Reading picked up their first point of the season with a 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers during the week, although Paul Clement’s side will be disappointed to have blown a two-goal lead.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton thinks Reading will struggle this weekend and has tipped Villa to record a 2-0 victory (6/1 with Sky Bet).
“Aston Villa may not have beaten Brentford on Wednesday night, but the way they nicked a point with the last kick of the game will feel almost as good to Steve Bruce’s side,” he said.
“Reading, meanwhile, had the game in their hands at Blackburn but some poor defending to concede two penalties in the second half cost them a first win of the season. That would have been a blow to them, especially since I cannot see them getting anything from Villa Park.”
Villa ran out 3-0 winners when the two sides met back in April and they are strongly fancied by the bookmakers to emerge victorious on Saturday.
The home side are priced at 8/13 to win the game, with Reading available at 19/4 and the draw on offer at 14/5.