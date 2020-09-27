Aston Villa pushing to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Aston Villa are pushing to sign the Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek before the window closes.

The Premier League side are looking to add more depth to their midfield and the Chelsea player could prove to be a useful addition.





As per Daily Mail, West Ham and Southampton are keen on the midfielder as well.

It will be interesting to see where Loftus-Cheek ends up. He needs to join a club where he can play regularly and all three clubs should be able to provide him with that opportunity.

Loftus-Cheek could be a part of the Aston Villa midfield three alongside McGinn and Luiz. Similarly, West Ham need someone to partner Rice at the base of their midfield as well.

Southampton have recently sold Hojbjerg and the Chelsea player could be an alternative.

The 24-year-old midfielder is a priority target for Aston Villa right now and their fans are thought to be excited about the possibility of signing the player.

Loftus-Cheek is highly talented but he needs to play more often in order to develop and fulfill his potential. It will be interesting to see if Villa can convince Chelsea to part with the midfielder’s services in the coming days.

A loan deal would be ideal for all parties involved.