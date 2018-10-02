Aston Villa tipped to come out on top against struggling Preston North End

Aston Villa host Preston North End on Tuesday aiming to stay in touch with the top teams in the Championship.
Villa have picked up just one point in their last two games, but they face a Preston side who haven’t won since the opening day of the season.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped the home team to get their promotion bid back on track with a narrow 1-0 victory (11/2 with Sky Bet).
“Preston are on a terrible run of form and Villa are inconsistent,” he said.
“Last time out at Villa Park, John McGinn’s wonder-goal wasn’t enough to beat Sheffield Wednesday, but I just think that with the way Preston are looking at this moment in time, though they are dying to get a win somewhere, I don’t think it’ll come on Tuesday.”
Villa picked up four points from their two meetings with Preston last season, winning 2-0 at Deepdale during November before recording a 1-1 draw on home soil later in the campaign.
The home side are priced at 4/5 to win the game, with Preston on offer at 18/5 and the draw available at 5/2.