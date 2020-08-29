Aston Villa preparing a bid for Emi Martinez

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez this summer as per the Independent.

Dean Smith needs to add more depth to his goalkeeping position and Martinez should prove to be a quality addition.





The 27-year-old keeper is not the first choice at Arsenal and he needs to move on in search of regular football. Aston Villa have Tom Heaton as their number one keeper and it will be interesting to see if they can convince Martinez to join the club as a backup option.

Martinez has done well for Arsenal when called upon and he could be very useful for Dean Smith next year.

Apparently, Aston Villa are preparing a £10 million offer for the goalkeeper and it will be interesting to see if they can persuade Arsenal to sell the shot-stopper in the coming weeks.

Villa struggled during Heaton’s injury absence last year and they had to bring in the experienced Pepe Reina to solve the crisis. The Spaniard has now joined Lazio and Villa need to bring in another keeper before the new season starts.

Martinez is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact for Villa if he joins them in the coming weeks.