Aston Villa preparing £5m bid for Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy

By
Sai
-

Aston Villa are keen on signing the Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy this summer.

They are looking to add some experience and quality to their midfield and McCarthy has been identified as a target.


Initially, they were keen on signing young players with potential but Villa are now reassessing their transfer approach. They are now looking to add some experience to the side as well.

The 29-year-old has just one year left on his deal with the Eagles and Daily Mail claim that the Aston Villa are looking to take advantage of his situation and snap him up for a reasonable fee.

McCarthy is an important player for Roy Hodgson and it will be interesting to see if Palace are willing to cash in on the player this summer. If he doesn’t sign an extension, they could lose him for free next year and that would be a blow for them.

Villa are looking to offer around £5m for the experienced Premier League midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Crystal Palace in the coming weeks.

McCarthy would add presence, tenacity and defensive cover to Villa’s midfield if he joins them this summer.