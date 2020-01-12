According to reports from Fotospor (h/t Sport Witness), Aston Villa are close to signing Domagoj Vida from Turkish club Besiktas in the January transfer window.
Dean Smith’s side are currently working on signing a striker to their ranks, but the Villa boss is also keen on bolstering the defence. The Villans have earmarked the 79-times capped Croatian international as a possible option.
The report claims that Villa are in the final stages of completing a deal for Vida. The Croatian defender joined the Turkish club in 2018 from Dynamo Kiev, and has made 78 appearances in all competitions so far, scoring seven goals.
The vastly experienced defender is keen to leave the Super Lig side, while the club is also willing to let the 30-year-old go in the January transfer window.
Villa have tabled an offer in the region of £5.1 million, but Besiktas are looking at a fee of around £8.5 million. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree and reach a common ground for the defender who is contracted to Besiktas till 2022.