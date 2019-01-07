Aston Villa plotting January move for Neal Maupay

Aston Villa are eyeing up a move for the 22-year-old Brentford striker Neal Maupay.
The Championship outfit could lose Tammy Abraham to Wolves this month and it seems that Dean Smith is already preparing for alternatives.
Maupay has been in red hot form for Brentford this season and he has bagged 16 goals in all competitions for his side so far.
Abraham has been Aston Villa’s best player so far this season and it is important for the club to invest in a top class striker if they lose him. Maupay could be an ideal addition.
The Frenchman is quite highly rated and he has proven himself with Brentford. He could prove to be crucial for Villa during the second half of the season.
Aston Villa will be looking to secure promotion at the end of this season and they will need to score goals in order for that to happen. Dean Smith’s men are poor at the back and they must paper over those cracks by scoring.
It will be interesting to see what happens this month but there is no doubt that Maupay is highly talented and he has a bright future ahead of him. If he moves to Aston Villa, there is a good chance of him succeeding there.