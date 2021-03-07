Aston Villa plotting new Ezri Konsa deal amid Tottenham interest

Aston Villa are eager to agree a new long-term contract with defender Ezri Konsa.

According to Daily Mirror, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the defender at the end of this season.





Konsa has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League this term and it is no surprise that big clubs are keeping tabs on him.

According to the report, Dean Smith is determined to keep the 23-year-old and Villa will offer him improved terms to convince him to commit his future to the club.

However, Konsa could view Liverpool and Spurs as the ideal step in his career and he may want to work with better coaches and players next season.

Villa paid £12 million to sign Konsa in 2019 and they are likely to demand a massive fee to sell him this summer.

Both Spurs and Liverpool could use some defensive depth and Konsa would be a superb long-term investment for them.

Spurs need a long term replacement for Toby Alderweireld and Liverpool need to bring in a centre-back who is fitter and more reliable than the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

