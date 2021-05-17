Aston Villa plan to loan out Wesley, will recruit a new striker

Aston Villa are prepared to loan out Wesley this summer with manager Dean Smith setting his sights on signing a new striker, Football Insider reports.

The Brazilian was the club’s record purchase from Club Brugge in 2019, but he suffered a serious knee injury during the back end of his debut season.





He suffered a couple of setbacks, which prompted the Villans to break the bank to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford last summer.

Watkins had had an impressive campaign with 15 goals and five assists from 38 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Despite his form, the Midlands outfit want another high-profile striker in the ranks, and Wesley does not appear the answer to the problem.

Smith was reportedly unconvinced with Wesley’s displays before the long-term injury, and the club are likely to loan out the 24-year-old next season.

The club’s owners have backed Smith with more than £230 million to spend on new signings since promotion, and a new striker has emerged as a priority.

Sportslens view:

Wesley returned to the first-team plans in April, but he has made just three league appearances off the bench, totalling only 16 minutes.

After a long-term injury setback, he may need regular game time to find his rhythm, and the Villans are open to the prospect of loaning him out.

It could be a busy summer ahead for Villa as they face the prospect of losing captain Jack Grealish, who is on Manchester City’s radar.

Smith will be aware of the need to bolster the attack if the Englishman leaves, and the focus could lie on recruiting another top-class striker.

There is a possibility that Smith could play two up front, and it remains to be seen whether they can recruit the ideal player to feature alongside Watkins.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has been regularly linked with the Villans, and it has been claimed that the club have set aside £40m to sign him.

Abraham played a key role in their promotion campaign from the Championship in 2018/19, registering 26 goals from 40 appearances.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Aston Villa goalkeeper rejects new contract, eyeing Manchester United move.