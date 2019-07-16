Aston Villa offer €10m for Marvelous Nakamba

Aston Villa are interested in signing Marvelous Nakamba this summer.
According to a report from Le Soir (translated by Sportwitness), the newly-promoted Premier League club have submitted a €10m offer for the midfielder.
However, Club Brugge has decided to turn it down. The player is thought to be frustrated with the situation and he has skipped training.
Nakamba feels disrespected and he is prepared to do everything to complete his move to Aston Villa this summer. Apparently, Brugge promised him earlier that they would let him leave if a reasonable offer comes in.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.
Brugge cannot force him to stay as it could affect the team’s morale. They should look to cash in on him if he has made up his mind.
Aston Villa are in a great position right now and they will wait for the 25-year-old player to force the Belgian club into a sale.
Dean Smith’s side have been very active in the market this summer and they will be even stronger with Nakamba at their disposal.
It is understandable that the player wants to join Villa. Playing in the Premier League is always an attractive proposition.
It remains to be seen if Villa can get the deal over the line now.