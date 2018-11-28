Aston Villa face tough test at home to Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday aiming to continue their march up the Championship table.
Sunday’s 4-2 victory over Birmingham City moved them up to 9th in the standings, just four points adrift of the top six. Forest are currently 7th, three points ahead of Villa.
The home side could welcome back John McGinn to the starting XI. The midfielder missed Sunday’s game with a calf strain.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton believes Wednesday’s clash will be an entertaining affair and has backed the two sides to fight out a 2-2 draw (14/1 with Sky Bet).
“What a game on Sunday and what a massive win that was for Villa against their biggest rivals,” he said.
“It’s three on the spin for Dean Smith’s side now and they are starting to look like a real threat to the top six.
“For all Forest’s big signings in the summer, it is Lewis Grabban and Joe Lolley who are their standout performers so far.
“Grabban would love to score on his return to Villa Park and it will be hard to keep him at bay. Score draw for me.”
Villa did the double over Forest last season, winning 2-1 at home and 1-0 at the City Ground.
The home side are priced at 10/11 to win the game, with Forest available at 3/1 and the draw on offer at 5/2.