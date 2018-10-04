Aston Villa must make a move to sign Rafael Benitez

Aston Villa parted ways with Steve Bruce yesterday following a run of poor results.
The Villa board must make a smart choice while selecting their next manager. With this in mind, they should make an ambitious move for Rafael Benitez.
According to reports from the Daily Mirror, the Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is a surprise name on Villa’s wishlist as they look to appoint a new manager.
The Spaniard, who won the Champions League with Liverpool, has proved himself at the Championship level having successfully guided Newcastle to promotion.
While speculation continues regarding his St James’ Park future, it will take a huge effort to persuade him to move to the Championship club.
Benitez would transform Villa, no doubt, but given his ‘frosty’ relationship with new Villa chief executive Christian Purslow from their time together at Liverpool, chances are less that he would consider a move.
Moreover, there is a genuine concern whether Villa can hand him the transfer budget which Benitez will need to build the squad to his own taste.
It will be extremely difficult to lure Benitez away from Tyneside, but Villa must at least try their luck by making an ambitious move.