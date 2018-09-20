Aston Villa must do everything to sign Gary Cahill if he is available on free transfer

According to reports from La Gazette des Transferts (h/t The Birmingham Mail), Aston Villa would be interested in signing Gary Cahill next summer.
The 32-year-old was linked with a move to Aston Villa this summer but the England defender, who has 61 caps for his country, was keen to fight for his place under new manager Maurizio Sarri.
Cahill made 31 appearances for Villa between 2004 and 2008 and Bruce could be looking to bring him back at the Villa Park for his second spell.
He is yet to play a game for the Blues and would become a free agent once his contract expires at the end of the season.
Cahill is a top-class defender and he has plenty of football left in him. He is vastly experienced and would be a massive addition to the Villa defence.
He is an upgrade over all the defenders Villa have at the moment. There would be competition for him, but if Bruce can sign him on a free transfer it would be a massive coup for Villa, one that could prove to be a masterstroke.