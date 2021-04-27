Aston Villa monitoring Matheus Pereira

Aston Villa are thought to be interested in signing the West Bromwich Albion attacker Matheus Pereira.

The West Brom ace has been outstanding for the Baggies this season and he has been one of their best players so far. Pereira has 9 goals and 5 assists to his name in a struggling WBA side this season.





The attacker can operate on either flank as well as an attacking midfielder.

According to the Athletic, Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with a concrete offer for the player this summer.

SL View: Pereira could complete Aston Villa’s attack

West Brom are set to play Championship football next season and a player of Pereira’s quality should be playing in the Premier League.

The chance to join a club like Aston Villa will probably be tempting for the 24-year-old and it remains to be seen whether the Baggies can convince him to continue at the Hawthorns beyond this season.

The attacker has three years left on his current contract with West Brom and they are under no pressure to sell him just yet. Aston Villa might have to pay over the odds to convince the Baggies to part with their prized asset at the end of the season.

Villa could certainly use more attacking depth and Pereira will add goals and creativity to Dean Smith’s attack.

The West Midlands club have been heavily reliant on Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins this season and they could use another quality player to support the two attackers next season.

Read: Aston Villa keen on Championship star this summer