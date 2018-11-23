Aston Villa might recall Jed Steer in January

Aston Villa could recall Jed Steer from his loan spell in January.
The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Charlton Athletic and the Championship side could bring him back to the club midway through the season.
According to Birmingham Mail, Dean Smith will discuss the decision with his goalkeeping coaching in the coming weeks. Villa have an option to recall the player early this season.
Meanwhile, Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has already confirmed that the club are powerless in the situation and they cannot do anything to keep Steer if Villa decide to bring him back.
Bowyer explained that the club wants to hold on to the player until the end of the season and they will try and convince him to stay.
He said: “There’s a possibility that he could get recalled. That’s out of our hands, we can’t control that. But we’ll try to persuade them to let him stay, but it is nothing we can control.”
It will be interesting to see what happens when the window reopens in January. It seems that Aston Villa want to add more depth and competition to their side.