Aston Villa midfielder Trezeguet praises Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny

Aston Villa midfielder Trezeguet has raved about Arsenal defensive midfielder Mohamed Elneny, as quoted in KingFut.

Trezeguet came up against his Egypt international teammate during Villa’s 3-0 win against Arsenal away from home at the Emirates Stadium in North London in the Premier League on Sunday evening.





The 26-year-old Egypt international started the match for the Villans and played for 88 minutes.

Elneny started the game for the Gunners and played for the entire 90 minutes.

KingFut quotes Trezeguet as saying about Elneny: “I always look to score goals with Aston Villa but my main goal is to contribute in helping my team win games.

“Elneny is a hardworking player, he worked and believed in himself and kept working and ended up being a key player for Arsenal.

“He played well during the game but his team was unlucky and I hope he remains among the starting eleven.”

How did Trezeguet and Mohamed Elneny play?

Trezeguet had a very good game for Villa in the middle of the park and played an influential role in the win for the Villans.

The 26-year-old worked hard, had his effort deflected into his own goal by Bukayo Saka, and played his role in the second goal for Dean Smith’s side in the second half.

According to WhoScored, the former Kasımpasa midfielder took two shots, had a pass accuracy of 88.5%, won three headers, took 45 touches, made six tackles, made one interception and two clearances, and put in two crosses.

Elneny has been playing well for Arsenal this season, but against Villa at the weekend, the Egypt international defensive midfielder had a poor game.

The 28-year-old was unable to break up play and did not look at his best without Thomas Partey next to him in midfield in the second half.

According to WhoScored, Elneny took one shot which was not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 95.1%, and took 67 touches.