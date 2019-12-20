Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn reacts to emerging as Scotland Player of the Year

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is the Scotland Player of the Year after a great 2019 for both club and country.
The 25-year-old helped the Midlands outfit to Premier League promotion at the end of last season, scoring the only and winning goal in the Championship playoffs final against Derby County.
The goal ended Villa’s three-season stay in the second division, writing McGinn’s name in the club folklore.
The Scotland international has hit the ground running in the top-flight, scoring thrice and assisting twice in 17 league appearances.
McGinn has also been equally brilliant for the national team, scoring seven goals in eight European Championship qualifying games, including the first hat-trick of his career in the game against San Marino in October.
The Villa star is unarguably Scotland’s best player this year, and he has reacted thus on Twitter to his emergence as POTY:
Thanks to everyone who voted for me! Much appreciated 😀 https://t.co/7a8dmARquB
— John McGinn (@jmcginn7) December 20, 2019