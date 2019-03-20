Aston Villa may have to pay £8m and £1m salary to sign Mings

Birmingham Live believe Aston Villa could sign Tyrone Mings on a permanent deal if they earn promotion to the Premier League this season – Southampton are also interested. The 26-year-old has impressed ever since he joined the Midlands outfit on loan from Bournemouth in January, so far featuring in every minute of every league game possible.
Villa want to sign Mings permanently this summer, but there’s no buying option attached to his contract. Instead, Villa have an agreement which allows them to match any bids from elsewhere. The centre-back reportedly earns £0.7m-a-year/£13.8k-per-week and wouldn’t come cheap to sign. Bournemouth paid £8m to bring him to Dean Court in 2015 and won’t want to take a loss on him this summer.
Despite his market value being £3m, Bournemouth won’t sell Mings for cheap given he has three more years remaining on his deal. His form for Villa will also drive up his asking price, but it’s worth nothing that the Cherries have only sold two players for more than £10m so Mings’ asking price won’t be astronomical. He’d likely want a payrise from £0.7m too, which could mean a £1m salary at the bare minimum.
