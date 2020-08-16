Aston Villa make enquiry for Faouzi Ghoulam

Aston Villa are keen on signing the Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam this summer.

As per Nicolo Schira, the Premier League side have already made an enquiry for the left-back and Wolves have asked about the player as well.





The 28-year-old is expected to leave Napoli this summer and he would be a superb addition to Villa’s defence.

Targett is a decent player but Smith needs to bring in an upgrade if he wants his side to do well in the Premier League. Ghoulam has more experience and he is a better defender.

It will be interesting to see if Villa can agree on a fee with the Italian club now.

Ghoulam is no longer a key player for Napoli and therefore a reasonable offer should be enough to lure him away from Naples.

It remains to be seen whether Villa can convince the player as well. Ghoulam is likely to have other suitors this summer and some of them could present better projects than Aston Villa.

Even Wolves are a more attractive option right now.

Dean Smith’s side need to tighten up at the back and signings like Ghoulam would improve them a lot.